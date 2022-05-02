Òmnium Cultural has announced this Monday that it has already filed a criminal complaint for the case of espionage to the sovereignist leaders with the Pegasus program. This is the first lawsuit in the case, just two weeks after the ‘catalangate’ broke out, in which 65 people have been spied on, including the last four presidents of the Generalitat. Pere Aragonès, current head of the regional Executive, communicated days ago his intention to file a complaint in a personal capacity, but has not yet formalized it.

The complaint of the nationalist entity has been presented in the court of instruction number 32 of Barcelona, ​​the same one that has been investigating for a year and a half the espionage of the former president of the Catalan Chamber, Roger Torrent, the first pro-independence leader affected by the Pegasus program , infected on your mobile. Òmnium Cultural has filed the complaint on behalf of the entity’s former vice president, Marcel Mauri, the person in charge of the international area Elena Jiménez and Txell Bonet, journalist and partner of Jordi Cuixart, all of them spied on by Pegasus.

The sovereigntist platform has indicated in a note that it intends to “demonstrate” that the Spanish State is “involved” in an “illegal” manner in the espionage plot and has set itself the objective of “opening the door to an investigation that allows all the bodies and powers of the State involved”. “The ‘catalangate’ is one more example of the State’s dirty war against independence and dissidence,” assured the president of Òmnium Cultural, Xavier Antich. “We see again that the State has no limit when it comes to stopping the struggle for self-determination,” he pointed out.

Òmnium’s complaint is directed against the company NSO Group, owner and responsible for the Pegasus software. Òmnium, a key player in the ‘procés’, denounces the Israeli firm for “massive and serious violation of fundamental rights”, such as the right to secrecy of communications and privacy. Also for the “indirect violation” of other rights such as freedom of expression or the right to defense. “We know for a fact that there are Spanish government agencies that have been the ones that have acquired and used this cyber espionage program and we are here to accuse these powers of the State” both those dependent on the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of the Interior, affirms Benet Salellas, lawyer of the nationalist entity. The lawyer points out that he is looking for all the documentation linked to the ‘catalangate’ to be investigated and demands a European investigation order to clarify the “origin of the financing and determine the criminal responsibilities of the purchase and illegal use of Pegasus.”

Òmnium Cultural denounces that “there is no doubt” that the specific dates and the people who have been spied on show that there has been organized planning, with Jordi Cuixart and his defense strategy as the objective. During the month of the cyberattack, Jordi Cuixart was preparing his last arguments for the ‘procés’ trial. «Pegasus has been used to investigate Cuixart’s environment with the sole objective of knowing what he thinks, what he says and what he proposes. And this in the context of preparing for a trial in which the person who spies is at the same time the prosecution in the process, means blowing up the right to defense and the right to a fair trial”, according to Salellas.