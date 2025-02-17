Òmnium Cultural and the new Catalan speakers ask the Government more courses to learn the language

A hundred new Catalan speakers has signed a manifesto, driven by Cultural Òmnium, to claim that everyone who lives, study or works in Catalonia can learn the language. These Catalan speakers, born outside the country, have already asked the Government and the institutions that multiply the offer of courses to guarantee, at least 200,000 places per year.

The objective of the Òmnium campaign is that there are Catalan courses in all municipalities so that everyone who wants to learn the language can do so in the next 10 years. They urge society not to change the language in a “automatic” way and to use the Catalan “without prejudice or barriers.” The signatories claim the right to access the language, to full citizenship and a “dignified” life in which Catalan is a common language: “we cannot waste more time.”

The manifesto ‘for the right to access the Catalan’ emphasizes that learning the language allows you to live “more fully” in Catalonia and details that through Catalan you can enjoy social and cultural life, have “more and better” professional opportunities and Participate “without barriers” in the construction of the country, reports the Catalan agència de Notícies (ACN).

“We believe that everyone who lives, studies or works in Catalonia should be able to access the Catalan. But today this is not so, ”warns the signatories of the text. They explain that the courses are insufficient for the more than two million interested people, who do not reach many municipalities, especially rural ones, and that schedules are often “incompatible” with work and family.

In addition, these new Catalan speakers warn that finding spaces and people to speak the language in their surroundings “is not simple.” They also regret that the interlocutors change their language “too often” due to their skin color, accent or appearance. “That excludes us and prevents us from moving forward as a society,” they find.

The manifesto promoted by Òmnium establishes four specific demands. In the first place, the manifesto urges Government and institutions to multiply the offer of cours 10 years.

On the other hand, they claim that companies, with the money of the quotes for continuous training, offer free Catalan training in the same workplace, taking advantage of the working hours, and adapting it to each profession.

Likewise, the Manifesto asks that entities and schools reach where formal courses do not arrive and that groups are organized to learn Catalan between neighbors and families of different origins, through shared spaces and the access of the new speakers to the activities carried out in Catalan.

Finally, they are directed to society in general so that it does not change the language in a “automatic” way. They claim, in this sense, that the Catalan is allowed to “without prejudices or barriers.” “Accessing the Catalan is not just learning it, but also being able to speak it. You can help make it possible, ”they reiterate.

The manifesto concludes that these new Catalan speakers want an “inclusive and cohesive” country and with a “living language” that is “example” for the world. “We invite the whole society to join this call,” concludes the text.

Among the driving persons of the manifesto, all new speakers of Catalan, are the Swiss lawyer Olivier Peter, the councilor of Bcomú and former deputy Jess González, historian Lucia Aliagas, the writer Astmaa Aouattah, the entrepreneur and translator Tayssir Azouz, the politicalologist Daniel Camilo Herrera, the journalist Beatrice duodu, activist Cheikh Abdoul Khadre Drame Tine or the Professor of Political Science Eva Anduiza.