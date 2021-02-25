Gathered Thursday at the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (Cnosf) in Paris, around fifteen indoor and indoor sports federations, such as judo, boxing, basketball or even skating or gymnastics, alerted to their situation due to the health and economic crisis affecting amateur sport. “We are worried about the survival of our federations”, launched Éric Tanguy, president of the volleyball federation. All call on the government to be helped more. The president of the Cnosf, Denis Masseglia, who will hand over at the end of June, was also moved: “If we can hope that the Tokyo Games will bring out light at the end of the tunnel, for French indoor sports there is a tunnel and there is no light. “ Supporting figures, the federations reported the drop in the number of licensees (between 15% and 55%) and financial losses (between 18% and 40%). N. G.