In Brazilian football, bookmakers have become ubiquitous. Today, they sponsor or negotiate sponsorship with all 20 Serie A clubs, be it main sponsorship or other areas of the kit. The Copa do Brasil is sponsored by Betano. Betnacional is one of the sponsors of the broadcast of the Brazilian Championship on Rede Globo. That is, these companies have an increasing participation in the main Brazilian sport.

It is a relationship that arouses some distrust, however. Recently, the Goiás Public Prosecutor’s Office announced an investigation into a match-fixing scheme for Série B games in 2022, with the aim of generating gains for gamblers.

For those who follow the sector, other problems, such as money laundering, exist and should continue to exist, but it is necessary to regulate betting even to facilitate inspection.

“If there is a large volume of unusual bets, there is no regulation (for this to be supervised). Such bets may indicate money laundering or match-fixing attempts. We do not know what the reporting obligation is for unusual activities at bookmakers. Without that, there is no punishment. This puts the entire industry at risk. The lack of regulation leaves companies adrift, not knowing their rights and duties”, says Lucas Albuquerque Aguiar, criminal lawyer at Davi Tangerino Advogados.

For gamblers, according to lawyers, if there is a problem with payment of prizes, for example, it is much more difficult to complain or file a lawsuit, since companies do not have representation here.

Marcos Sabiá, CEO of Galeda.bet, says that the regulation movement is “urgent” and “extremely positive”, as it defines the legal operating frameworks, as well as the protection of gamblers, bookmakers and the sports market in the country against fraud and other illegal activities. “Among the many benefits of regulation, we understand that the establishment of clear rules and more effective controls stand out to prevent illicit acts such as the misuse of personal data, money laundering practices, or marketing that encourages irresponsible gambling,” he said. According to him, there would also be the possibility of organizing “a robust system for monitoring the integrity of national matches”. “At the end of the day, with bona fide gamblers, (companies) are the main victims of sports fraud,” he says.

INVESTMENTS. The marketing director of Casa de Apostas, Hans Schleier, stated that the growing number of investments by betting companies in football has been generating positive results for both parties.

“We have good expectations that it will materialize in the near future. We observe movements happening frequently in the Legislature and we believe that the issue will soon have a positive outcome. It is an important issue that interests all parties. We hope that soon we will be able to celebrate the regulation of sports betting in Brazil”, he says.

Prosecutor investigates manipulation of results

The Public Ministry of Goiás (MP-GO) is investigating a scheme to manipulate the results of Serie B games in 2022, with the aim of generating gains for bettors. Players like Romário, formerly of Vila Nova, and Matheusinho, formerly of Sampaio Corrêa, are investigated in the operation called “Penalidade Máxima”.

According to MP-GO, the betting scheme consisted of penalty kicks being scored in the first half of the matches. However, there was no penalty kick in one of the games, preventing the success of the bet. Each player involved would receive BRL 150,000, while the estimated loss of bettors is BRL 2 million.

Leandro Pamplona, ​​lawyer and member of the OAB/RJ’s Special Commission on Sports, Lottery and Entertainment Law, says that the regulation can help create adequate penalties for match-fixing, but should not put an end to the practice, which It’s old in the sport.

“The MP has its hands tied. The MP of Goiás launched a recent operation and needed to be flexible to frame manipulation in other crimes, such as gangs or embezzlement. Legal gambling has always existed. The best way out is to do the regulation, ”he says.

industry giants

The five biggest audiences in Brazil

Bet365

Bet365 is a bookmaker founded by the British Denise Coates, in the year 2000, at a cost of £ 15 million (around R$ 95 million). Today, still as the company’s main shareholder, he accumulates a fortune of US$ 5.4 billion (R$ 78 billion), according to Forbes

betanus

Operated by the Kaizen Gaming group, Betano is a company based in Greece that has been operating in the sports betting market for over ten years. The company is in at least 12 countries, including Portugal, Germany, Romania, Greece, Cyprus, Chile and Bulgaria

BetNacional

BetNacional is part of the NSX Sports Group, founded in Recife (PE) by João Studart. During the World Cup, the company hired striker Vinícius Júnior as a brand ambassador.

betfair

Betfair is a UK based betting company. In addition to sports betting, it works with online casino, poker and bingo. In 2006, the Japanese fund Softbank bought 23% of the business. After legal permission to operate, the group arrived in Brazil in 2019.

BetPix365

Bet Pix 365 is one of the biggest betting companies in Europe. Founded in the United Kingdom in 1974, the company began to allow betting via the internet in 2000. In 2005, it closed its fixed bookmakers to remain only on the web.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.