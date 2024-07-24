Omnibus | The ticket prices are amazing: a short trip on the same bus is more expensive than a long one

Bus|According to Onnibus, longer trips are generally more expensive than short ones, but there are exceptions.

Short a trip on the same bus can be more expensive than a long one, at least based on the prices at the Onnibus ticket office.

For example, there are several bus lines between Helsinki and Tampere, where the route goes through Valkeakoski. For example, someone buying a ticket from Helsinki to Valkeakoski on Friday may have to pay more than twice as much as someone traveling to Tampere. The trains in question are run by Valkeakoski Liikenne.

A shorter trip can therefore be twice as expensive, even if you buy the tickets at the same time.

An adult’s bus ticket from Helsinki to Tampere costs less than ten euros, and a ticket from Helsinki to Valkeakoski costs more than 20 euros. The tickets were moved to the shopping cart on Tuesday afternoon.

All is due to dynamic pricing, says Onnibus’s email communication.

Dynamic pricing practically means that the ticket is cheaper when demand is low, but more expensive when demand is high.

Due to the pricing system, situations may arise where a longer trip is cheaper than a shorter one. This can happen especially if there is a spike in the demand for a shorter trip due to an event, for example.

How about if you buy a cheap long-haul ticket, but hop off along the way?

According to Onnibus’ communication, the passenger must buy a ticket for the connecting distance on which he is traveling.

However, there is no penalty for buying a longer-distance ticket, the communication will be answered. However, buying a ticket for a trip that is too long can be a nasty trick for other passengers.

Someone else may want to take the place of the person who jumped off the ride. A person who bought a ticket for the wrong length of journey can therefore take the seat from another willing person if the bus is full. This can happen especially in the summer and on weekends, when there are a lot of passengers in traffic.

Correction 24.7. 12:54 p.m.: In the story, the price of Onnibus tickets was mistakenly mentioned earlier. This is the price of tickets purchased from the Onnibus ticket shop.