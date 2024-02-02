The 'omnibus law', star project of the Executive of Javier Milei, was approved in general this Friday in the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine Congress by 144 in favor and 109 against.

At the end of the third session of debate on this bill, The Lower House generally approved the majority opinion that came out of the work in the committees, although next Tuesday the particular articles will have to be voted on, which were reduced to 382, ​​just over half of what the original text had (664).

The session was called for Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. local time.

After the eventual approval of the articles, the 'omnibus law' would go to the Senate for review in the Upper House.

President Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza, which only has 38 deputies, received the support of Propuesta Republicana -the formation of the former Argentine president, Mauricio Macri-, the Radical Civic Union and the majority of members of Hacemos Coalión Federal.

The Peronist Union for the Homeland bloc, the left and some deputies from provincial formations voted against the project.

The law Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines, known as the 'omnibus law' due to the number of articles and lThe magnitude of the reforms it proposes is the tool with which Milei's Executive intends to deregulate the economy and reduce the weight of the State.

Demonstration against the “omnibus bill” in front of Congress, in Argentina.

The minority situation of the ruling party and the resistance of some blocs to support certain measures took the size of the text from the original 664 articles to the 584 in which it remained after the plenary session of commissions and, after the elimination of the fiscal chapter also for To avoid disagreements with the opposition, the opinion that reached the Lower House included 382 articles.

Just an hour before the vote, Milei had demanded “responsibility and speed” from the deputies to approve the “consensus project” of the 'omnibus law' that has been debated for three days in Congress and he told them that they had the opportunity to show which side of history they want to be on.

“For months they accused us of being undemocratic because we exposed a political caste that only looks after its own interests. Today they have the opportunity to demonstrate which side of history they want to be on,” she said in a message posted on his social networks.

Outside Congress, social, political and union organizations are mobilizing against the president's adjustment policy, although no incidents such as those that occurred on Wednesday or Thursday have been recorded.

