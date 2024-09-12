Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted the wishes of 142 children with serious illnesses in Egypt from the beginning of this year until the end of August 2024, marking a significant collaborative achievement in the foundation’s mission to bring joy and hope to young patients. This remarkable achievement includes granting 71 wishes at the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in Aswan, and another 71 wishes at the Abu El Reesh Children’s Hospital in Cairo.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation, expressed his deep pride and gratitude for this achievement, praising the collective efforts that made it possible. He said: “We are happy to have been able to bring smiles and moments of happiness to the hearts of 142 brave children in Egypt. Each wish fulfilled represents the hard work, dedication and compassion of all those involved.”

He added, “Fulfilling these wishes highlights the importance of collaboration between charitable and healthcare institutions. By working together, both Make-A-Wish Foundation and hospitals have been able to create unforgettable experiences for children.”

Hani Al-Zubaidi thanked the medical teams at both the Magdi Yacoub Foundation and Abu El-Rish Hospital.

“Making wishes come true in Egypt is a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together for a common goal,” said Al-Zubaidi. “This achievement not only brings joy to children and their families, but also reminds us of the power of giving and the positive impact it has on the lives of young people facing serious health challenges.”