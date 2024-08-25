Make-A-Wish Foundation, in collaboration with Emaar Group, granted the wish of 7-year-old Hamid to visit Burj Khalifa in Dubai with his family, and provided him with a special experience as part of its mission to bring joy and hope to the hearts of children facing serious health challenges.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation, said that these moments not only bring happiness to children, but also provide them and their families with important psychological support during difficult times. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emaar Group and Burj Khalifa for their prompt response to fulfilling the wish of the child Hamid and providing him and his family with 8 tickets.

He added that the Make-A-Wish Foundation annually grants hundreds of wishes for children with serious and chronic diseases, reflecting the strong community spirit and commitment to social responsibility in the UAE.

Hamid’s tour with his family began with a warm welcome from Emaar staff and the Make-A-Wish Foundation team at the Burj Khalifa reception in Dubai Mall. The child and his family were very excited about this tour, passing by the souvenir shop.

Everyone toured the corridors of Burj Khalifa, which are filled with many pictures that tell the story of the construction of the tower, and pictures of all the consultants and main engineers who made great efforts to complete this magnificent building. Hamid was keen to take various pictures with his family members of these stories that carry a wonderful history.

Upon reaching the tower’s platform on the 124th and 125th floors, Hamid quickly took more than 100 panoramic photos showing Dubai and its stunning skyline from all angles.