Progressive politicians and their supporters in the media have been celebrating New York City’s recent crime statistics. It is true that shootings and murders have decreased, although they have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Either way, Mayor Eric Adams and the Police Department deserve credit for fighting gangs and other groups known to commit the majority of gun crimes in the city.

However, we must view much of New York’s other crime data with a pinch of skepticism and even distrust. After all, most New Yorkers would agree that street crime, wanton violence, and general hostility are heading in the wrong direction.

The data from Compstat [sistema de computação e quantificação de informações criado e utilizado pelo Departamento de Polícia de Nova York] may even show that shoplifting is decreasing. But if that’s true, why are so many establishments locking up anything that can’t be nailed to the ground?

And how many victims of “minor” assaults or assaults have simply decided it’s not worth the hassle of filing a police report – as the perpetrator, if caught, is likely to get away with it?

However, it is difficult to make these arguments prevail when irresponsible politicians (the same ones who demand the reduction of police resources and the closure of prisons) insist that officially sanctioned criminal impunity not only coexists with public safety, but also contributes to the improvement of their indexes.

The problem is that there is no list of unreported crimes. Everything indicates that the situation is getting worse, but where is the data that proves that the official surveys are wrong or incomplete?

A New York Department of Transportation report doesn’t quite contradict Compstat, but it certainly raises questions about what authorities are reporting about the crime. Recently, the agency announced that the city would begin installing lockers on sidewalks so that Amazon and other companies can drop off packages for customers who lack doormen or other means of secure delivery.

At the time, Mayor Adams and the department’s commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez, emphasized that the furniture would relieve congestion and reduce “unhealthy pollution”. But both acknowledged that the main problem, and the emerging reason for the program’s creation, is the thefts – which the mayor called “rampant”.

But unbridled to what extent? According to a note released by the Department of Transportation, 80% of households in New York receive at least one package per week, and 20% receive four or more, totaling on average 2.3 million deliveries per day. Of that amount, 90,000 packages are reported lost or stolen in transit in the cityaccording to the agency.

This number is from 2019 – before the pandemic, the lockdown, the concomitant increase in delivery activity and the growth of crime. Current numbers are likely much higher, as reports of “lost or stolen packages” have doubled in 2020. So the true number could be closer to 200k.

It’s hard to know how many packages are lost rather than stolen, although companies say loose shipping labels, which end up falling off, are often the cause of losses. Large retailers use high-quality labels, so it’s safe to assume that most of their shipments arrive safely.

But even if half of all packages are “lost in transit”, which is certainly an overestimate, 45,000 thefts every day is a huge amount – and almost none of those thefts seem to register in official statistics.

The crime of stealing a package in New York (federal mail theft charges aside) would normally register as simple theft. That is, theft of items worth less than US$1,000 (R$4,950 at the current exchange rate).

Most shoplifting, for example, falls into the category of simple theft. According to Compstat, the numbers for New York City in 2023 are positive so far – simple thefts decreased by 2.5% compared to 2022. And, until the first week of July, 56, 6 thousand crimes were registered this type, against 58 thousand last year.

But again: according to the Department of Transportation, at least 90,000 packages are stolen (or lost) in New York every day. Between any given Monday and lunchtime the next day, more packages are stolen than simple thefts are recorded by the police in an entire year.

The Police Department does not include stolen packages in a separate category. So it’s clear that millions of real robberies are taking place in the city each year – these are real losses, real inconveniences and real criminality. Something we should ponder when we hear the recent good news about crime in New York.

© 2023 City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English: New York’s Incomplete Crime Picture

Content edited by: Omar Godoy