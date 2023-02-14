Suspicious dealings within the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) BEGIN TO FLOOR. Many records have been fondled with interest.

The pretext is changes of officials after the arrival, in November 2021, of the third president of the regulator in less than four years: Jesús de la Fuente, whose supervisory work dances to the sound of interests.

There is no even floor: actions against regulated entities are accelerated or delayed; the judiciary is put under pressure, and different criteria are applied in its relaxation or rigor. But everything begins to be understandable.

On Wednesday, Víctor Manuel Carrillo Ramos left the legal vice presidency and it is expected that Jorge Pellicer, vice president of Development Banking and Popular Finance, will also leave in the coming days.

There are complaints and files on both of them in the Internal Control Body of that commission, particularly due to the suspicious handling of the multiple-purpose financial companies (sofomes) in the crisis.

In this sector of financial activity, the slowness of the CNBV, intentional or not, has been evident, which has led several intermediaries to anticipate the authority of which no intervention is known.

Alpha Credit, owned by Augusto Álvarez and José Luis Orozco, has already reached an agreement with its creditors, the same as Crédito Real led by Felipe Guelfi, and on the same route Unifin led by Sergio Camacho.

The same can be said of Caja de la Sierra Gorda, headed by Jorge Cruz Ortega, or the injection of resources to Servicios Financieros Libertad, chaired by Silvia Lavalle.

In no case was a CNBV seen active in supervision or after imposing any corrective measure.

I told him that De la Fuente is the third president of the commission so far in the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He was preceded by Juan Pablo Graff and Adalberto Palma.

Its hierarchical is the Ministry of Finance, where there have also been three holders in that same time: Carlos Urzúa, Arturo Herrera and Rogelio Ramírez de la O, totally absent from the issues of the CNBV.

These relays were followed by departures, entrances, promotions, job cuts and the arrival of personnel lacking experience and technical knowledge of a sector that requires a lot of supervision.

The confinement imposed by the Covid pandemic was the cherry on the cake. That is to say, the conditions for the ineffectiveness and incapacity to open spaces for corruption, was total.

THERE ARE ONLY TWO attorney general’s offices left in the country, the one in Hidalgo and the one in Baja California Sur. In the first, Santiago Nieto, an expert in money laundering and anti-corruption issues, is in charge of the office. He unraveled what is known as the sinister scam, a diversion of resources for more than 500 million pesos that so far involves 13 municipalities, with five mayors linked to processes for embezzlement and illegal use of powers and powers, as well as the finance secretariats and the Comptroller’s Office of the PRI administration Omar Fayad.

The investigations continue. For now, it is said that Nieto has already identified a network of shell companies operated by César Mora, former state comptroller; Sergio Baños, municipal president of Pachuca, and Jonathan Martínez, operator of Fayad, all close to the ex-governor, related to diversions of at least 2 billion pesos from the finances of the state now governed by Julio Menchaca.

THE SUCCESSION IN Canacintra is heating up. Critics of former presidents Rodrigo Alpízar and Enoch Castellanos warn that they are clinging to control of the organization and that they have a bishop in candidate Lourdes Medina who would help them cover up the resources they have downloaded from the extinct National Institute of the Entrepreneur for their companies and that they went to the bottom lost.

In this plot, former president Enrique Guillén was also involved, whose operator to lower the funds was Carlos Villanueva, today one of the coordinators of the Medina campaign. The internal operation consists of manipulating the electoral rolls and the councilors, through an affiliation exercise that was carried out in cash, using the links that this power group has within the organization that Jose Antonio Centeno presides over today. Why are Alpízar and Castellanos putting their hand in the relay in Canacintra?

On March 22 and 23, the 2023 International Gambling Convention will be held at CdMx, organized by AIEJA, chaired by Miguel Ángel Ochoa. Topics such as new tax frameworks for gambling, the metaverse and betting, and omnichannel will be discussed. Aspects of the direction of online gaming regulation in Latin American markets will also be discussed, key if one takes into account that online betting alone provides direct employment for 10,000 people and up to 24,000 indirect jobs in Mexico. To date, physical casinos generate 50,000 direct jobs and 120,000 indirect jobs in its 390 rooms in 29 of the 32 states. Up to 200 thousand families depend on this activity. The SAT, chaired by Antonio Martínez Dagnino, collects more than 5 billion pesos annually in federal taxes and up to 2.5 billion in municipal taxes.