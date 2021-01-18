Shortly before the handover of power, Donald Trump made the headlines again: Despite reports of a pardon list, death sentences were carried out

Donald Trump’s term of office ends on January 20, 2021.

According to insiders, the US president wants to issue over 100 pardons.

Under Donald Trump, death sentences are carried out by the federal judiciary.

Update from January 18, 4:47 p.m .: As CNN reports, it cannot be ruled out that Donald Trump for himself and his family anticipatory pardons he let. The US President can take this step prevent future criminal investigations. After the violent Storming the Capitol on January 6th, self-pardon was discussed controversially. Because Donald Trump is accused of inciting his supporters with a speech about the outbreak of violence, he has to go along criminal consequences count after his term of office. If he were to pardon himself, the authorities would be over future investigation powerless.

USA: Self-pardon is legally controversial – In case of doubt, the Supreme Court has to decide

In the US Constitution, the self-pardon of the US President is not clearly clarified. It exists legal leeway, which in case of doubt has to be filled by a judgment of the Supreme Court. For the currently ongoing Impeachment procedure against Trump has a possible self-pardon no impact. The constitution provides that in the next step the senate decides on the procedure.

Ominous events: Trump attorney Giuliani offers pardon for two million dollars – FBI switched on

First report from January 18th:

Washington DC – Donald Trump’s term ends in a few days. As President-elect Joe Biden prepares his inauguration, Donald Trump has uncertain days ahead. Pending impeachment proceedings, threatened lawsuits and reports of financial disagreements weigh on the still-president. Trump sees the final days of his tenure as a time to prepare for the future outside the White House.

Donald Trump: is he pardoning over 100 convicts?

As CNN reports, Trump is one List with over 100 names before whose sentence is either to be lifted or at least reduced. Trump has enjoyed his past Right to pardon Made use: Trump pardoned in December 2020 loyal companions, below Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager and his longtime confidante Roger Stone. Also belongs to the pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Even during governments Obama and Clinton there were controversial pardons in the final stages of their terms in office. However, it was rather not about people convicted of offenses directly related to the president or his election campaign.

USA: Julian Assange on pardon list?

As CNN reported, prominent names are also on the list that the President has. It is also speculated whether Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange belongs to the people on the list. The USA throw the 49-year-old Australian Espionage and betrayal of secrets in front. The background to this is the publication of secret military and diplomatic documents on the Wikileaks platform in 2010. Assange has been sitting in the English maximum security prison Belmarsh since 2019. For an extradition to the USA, the Australian expect up to 175 years imprisonment.

Donald Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani campaigns for a pardon against payment

As the New York Times reports, Trump’s companions collect payments from convicts to appeal to the president for their pardon. According to the information, a former top consultant received one Sum over $ 50,000to get a pardon for John Kiriakou to enable. The former CIA official was convicted of divulging classified information. Kiriakou was also offered that Trump’s personal attorney Rudi Giuliani would take up the pardon. For a payment of two million dollars. Kiriakou turned down the offer and a confidante reported the matter to the FBI

But not only wealthy criminals consider a pardon request. According to media reports, Trump himself saw an option in self-pardon. As CNN reported, his legal experts advise against this step. A self-pardon could be considered Admission of guilt be interpreted. It also remains to be seen whether Trump’s ex-confidante Steve Bannon is pardoned.

Donald Trump: After a 17-year hiatus, death sentences are being carried out at the federal level

While Trump confidants can hope for a pardon, the US president shows himself with regard to Executions merciless. Most executions in the US are carried out in individual states, but were carried out under Donald Trump’s tenure 13 death sentences at federal level carried out. Federal executions were not carried out for 17 years before the Trump administration carried out death sentences in mid-2020.

The last execution in Donald Trump’s tenure concerned Dustin Higgs. The 49-year-old was found guilty in 2000 of abducting three women with two friends and ordering their killing. Higgs’s attorney sought one in vain pardon, the convict was on Executed January 16, 2021. The execution of Higgs was that third in a week and the last one planned under Trump.

Joe Biden is considered to be Opponents of the death penalty. Most recently, democratic party friends of the President-elect announced that they would draft a law Abolition of the nation-state death penalty to submit. In the coming legislative period, the Democrats will have a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, so that the proposal could find broad support. (AFP/dpa / epd / jf) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.