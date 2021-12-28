Home page world

The Omikron variant of the coronavirus is on the rise in Germany and its neighboring countries. The RKI names data on this – the situation in the news ticker.

+++ 19.25 p.m .: The Omikron mutation has now established itself as the predominant coronavirus variant in Switzerland and the Netherlands. On Tuesday (December 28th, 2021) more than 13,000 new infections were reported for Switzerland, of which around 55 percent of the cases of infection are due to the Omikron variant.

There have also been around 40 cases nationwide in which sick people had to be hospitalized despite a booster vaccination, said Patrick Mathys, head of the crisis management and international cooperation section at the Federal Office of Public Health.

The Omikron variant has also taken control of the course of the corona pandemic in Switzerland. More than 13,000 new infections were reported here on Tuesday (December 28, 2021). © Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Omikron variant: Corona lockdown in the Netherlands until mid-January

The Netherlands recorded a decrease in new infections with 9213 cases on Tuesday, but are expecting a new increase due to the high risk of infection of the Omikron variant, as the national institute for public health announced. The Netherlands had imposed a new lockdown before Christmas*.

All non-essential shops, restaurants and bars, cinemas, museums and theaters will remain closed until mid-January – possibly with a positive effect. Most recently, the number of hospital admissions had fallen from 256 in the previous week to 191 this week.

Omikron: Maximum antibody resistance – corona infections are increasing rapidly

+++ 4.30 p.m .: According to researchers from Göttingen, the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading ever further, is largely resistant to current antibodies. A new study shows that antibodies from recovered people barely inhibited the omicron variant, said the Göttingen University Medical Center and the Leibniz Institute for Primate Research Göttingen on Tuesday.

The antibodies formed after two Biontech / Pfizer vaccinations were also significantly less effective against the Omikron variant than against the Delta variant. A better inhibition, however, is after threefold Biontech / PfizerVaccination * as well as following cross-vaccination with Oxford-AstraZeneca and Biontech / Pfizer.

The omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus is considered to be significantly more infectious than other variants. (Symbol photo) © Christian Ohde / Imago Images

Corona: Omicron resistant to antibodies

The team, which in addition to the Göttingen experts also included researchers from the Hanover Medical School, the German Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig and the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, was able to further show that most of the therapeutic Antibodies used to treat Covid-19 are not effective against the Omicron variant.

“Our results indicate that the antibody therapies for Covid-19 must be adapted to the Omikron variant,” said study leader Stefan Pohlmann.

Omikron: Corona infections are increasing rapidly in Germany

First report from Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, 3:30 p.m .: Berlin / Frankfurt – The number of OmicronCases * in Germany are increasing rapidly. The new Corona variant is becoming more and more popular. So far, 10,443 corona infections with the mutation have been measured. This is based on data from the Robert Koch Institute.

The RKI reports the number of new corona infections in Germany on a daily basis. Part of this is due to the Omikron variant. (Screenshot) © Robert Koch Institute

This corresponds to an increase of 45 percent (3218 cases) compared to the previous day (Monday, December 27th, 2021). According to the RKI, there have been four deaths in Germany so far that were related to Omikron infections. The institute expects that the variant will soon develop into the predominant mutation of Sars-CoV-2 and replace the delta variant. In total on Tuesday (28.12.2021) More than 20,000 new corona infections reported to the RKI by the health authorities.*

Corona variant Omikron: research with initial findings

The Omikron variant is considered highly infectious, in other words: It spreads further quickly. Researchers have also found which can lead to a kind of “super immunity” compared to Omikron.* In addition, there is scientific knowledge about the effect of corona vaccinations with regard to the Omikron variant. It was found out, for example, that a dead vaccine hardly works against it.*

Christian Drosten, virologist at the Charité in Berlin, but also has “good” news about the Omikron variant.* (tu / epd)