From: Jennifer Lanzinger

A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a man for a rapid corona test. © Julian Stratenschulte / dpa / symbol image

More than a week after the Christmas holidays, the corona values ​​rise sharply. The RKI reports a jump in incidence, almost 60,000 people tested positive for the virus. The news ticker.

The RKI reports a significant jump in incidence, and the number of new infections is also increasing sharply.

Federal Health Minister Lauterbach is considering tightening the contact restrictions and is concerned about the schools (see update from January 5, 10:25 p.m.).

Shortening of the quarantine period for employees of the critical infrastructure to five days (see update from January 5, 5.48 p.m.).

Federal government: Omikron will be dominant in Germany in a few days (see update from January 5, 1:56 p.m.).

This news ticker on the Corona * pandemic is continuously updated.

Update from December 5th, 10:25 p.m .: Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach considers tightening the contact limit to be sensible with a view to averting and weakening the Omikron wave. “We have to proceed with a sense of proportion here, but we will probably have to improve again,” said Lauterbach im ZDF today journal.

The SPD politician made an appeal to doctors. You should “top it up” again in order to be able to resume the high vaccination rate from before Christmas. Booster vaccinations are extremely important in the fight against the virus variant Omikron.

Lauterbach is “very concerned” with regard to the schools. In view of the long-term consequences of an illness, he considers an infection of children with Omikron to be “in no way responsible”. The masks are a more effective means. He calls on the federal states to enforce a mask requirement in schools, including during lessons. “The better the mask, the better it works,” said the minister. Nevertheless, it does not necessarily have to be an FFP2 mask, because other masks also work.

Coronavirus: Shortening the quarantine period, especially for the critical infrastructure

Update from January 5th, 5.48pm: Saxony-Anhalt’s health minister and at the same time chairwoman of the GMK Petra Grimm-Benne (SPD) presented the decision of today’s conference. The focus: new quarantine regulations. Employees of the critical infrastructure, i.e. the clinics, fire brigade, etc., if they were infected themselves, can end the quarantine after five days with a negative PCR test.

For the general population, quarantine after infection or contact with an infected person will be shortened to seven days. Unvaccinated people also need a negative PCR test. For people with a booster vaccination, the quarantine rule does not apply to contact with infected people. However, regular testing is recommended here.

Coronavirus: Health Senator for FFP2 mask requirement

Update from January 5, 2022, 2:58 p.m.: Before the Corona summit on Friday, the Berlin Senator for Health Ulrike Gote (Greens) brought up stricter rules for restaurant visits and FFP2 masks. “I can imagine that there will be a regulation in public transport and also in retail to really wear the better FFP2 masks,” said Gote on Wednesday in the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart”.

Restaurant visits only for the boosted?

“Then we have to talk about how things will generally continue in the catering trade and whether we will only allow approval for boosters or with a test.” It is now clear that the Omikron variant is only fully vaccinated with a booster vaccination, said the Green politician. A general lockdown is not currently being considered, said the health senator.

Omicron dominating in a few days

Update from January 5, 2022, 1:56 p.m.: The omicron wave seems unstoppable. The omicron variant of the coronavirus will probably dominate in Germany in a few days. “We are currently assuming an Omikron share of 25 percent across Germany,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin on Wednesday. In some federal states, especially in northern Germany, Omikron is already dominant. In Lower Saxony, the Omikron share is now 70 percent. “In this respect, we actually have to assume that in a short time, in a few days, Omikron will actually be the dominant variant nationwide.”

Update from January 5, 2022, 1:15 p.m .: Corona and flu infection at the same time? The first cases of double infections have already occurred in Israel, Spain and the USA. This is how experts rate “Flurona”.

Corona in Germany: More than 40 percent of people in Germany have received booster vaccinations

Update from January 5, 2022, 10:40 a.m .: The corona numbers are rising sharply again in Germany (see original report below), but the number of vaccinations is also increasing. In Germany, more than 40 percent of the total population have now received a so-called booster vaccination. The Robert Koch Institute reported a total of almost 33.4 million booster vaccinations on Wednesday. For adults, the rate is 47.6 percent. On Tuesday alone, it was boosted around 480,000 times.

71.4 percent of the total population (59.4 million people) now have full basic protection with the second injection, which is usually necessary. At least one dose of vaccine was given to 74.3 percent of the population, or 61.8 million people. The federal government is aiming for a mark of 80 percent by the end of January, after January 7th was initially mentioned as the target.

Update from January 5, 2022, 10 a.m .: Omikron is already the predominant variant in many countries. The virologist Klaus Stöhr explains what will happen in Germany in the next few weeks.

Corona in Germany: WHO warns of the development of further virus variants

Update from January 5, 2022, 8.15 a.m .: How dangerous the new Corona variant Omikron, discovered in November, is has still not been conclusively clarified. But the World Health Organization is already warning of the emergence of even more dangerous virus variants. The more Omicron spreads and multiplies, “the more likely it is that it will produce a new variant,” said WHO emergency expert Catherine Smallwood in an interview with the news agency on Tuesday AFP.

“We are in a very dangerous phase,” said Smallwood. “We are observing very strong increases in infection rates in Western Europe, the effects of which are not yet entirely clear.” Although the risk of having to go to hospital in the event of an infection with Omikron is “individually” probably lower than with the previously dominant Delta variant, said Smallwood. However, due to its wide spread, Omikron may pose a greater risk overall.

“If the number of cases soars, there are likely to be many more people who will become seriously ill, hospitalized, or possibly die,” said Smallwood. The expert referred to the extreme increase in infection cases in Europe in the last few days of 2021 alone.

Corona in Germany – RKI reports current infection numbers

Original notification from January 5, 2022: Berlin – The RKI reported relatively constant numbers on Christmas and between the holidays, the Robert Koch Institute had assumed a significant under-reporting at this point in time. And indeed: more than a week after Christmas, the incidence not only rises again, the RKI even reports a significant jump. And the number of new infections is also climbing massively.

Corona wave over Germany: RKI reports a significant jump in incidence – and almost 60,000 new infections

The nationwide seven-day incidence is again increasing sharply, the RKI gives the value of new Corona * infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Wednesday morning at 258.6. It has been increasing from day to day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections are under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the holidays and vacations. For comparison: the previous day the value was 239.9, a week ago it was 205.5 (previous month: 439.2).

And the number of official new infections is also increasing sharply, the RKI reported 58,912 new cases in the past 24 hours. This means that the number of new infections has almost doubled compared to the previous day. On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the RKI had reported 30,561 cases. Exactly one week ago there were 40,043 infections. According to the new information, 346 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 414 deaths.

