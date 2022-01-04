The number of positive corona tests has increased by 35 percent compared to the week before. Almost as many people were tested by the GGD. The number of corona infections is increasing, especially among young people.











The vast majority of infections were found among people aged 15 to 34 years. The number of new cases among 15 to 19-year-olds rose by 90 percent: from less than 5000 to almost 9,500. The group of 20 to 25-year-olds is in second place with an increase of 80 percent: from less than 8,000 to nearly 14,000 infections. For the older twenty-somethings, this is an increase of 63 percent. The number of infections has actually decreased among the very oldest and among children under 15 years of age.

There is also still a decrease in hospital admissions, but it is leveling off. In the past week, 14 percent fewer new patients with corona ended up in hospital than in the week before. On the ICs, the number of admissions fell by 16 percent compared to the week before.

Since the end of December, the omikron variant has caused most SARS-CoV-2 infections in the Netherlands. This virus variant spreads considerably faster than the delta variant. The most recent reproduction number of December 20, based on the number of positive corona tests, was completely above 1 for the first time since mid-November 2021.

R of 1.87

Omikron’s most recently calculated reproduction number (the R) is 1.87, according to an OMT advisory issued this morning. That means that someone who carries the virus infects almost two others on average. This means that hospitals can still have to deal with a large flow of patients. With the reopening of primary and secondary schools announced yesterday, experts are counting on an increase in the number of patients in hospital from mid-January, reaching a peak in late January or early February.

In the coming period, with a rapidly increasing number of infections by omikron, the number of hospital admissions may increase again. Even if the omikron variant causes serious illness in a smaller proportion of infected people.

The RIVM therefore advises to prevent the spread of the virus and thus hospital admissions by adhering to the applicable (basic) measures, even if you have been vaccinated. “Get vaccinated if you haven’t already and get the booster to boost your protection again,” the request reads.

Decline levels off

The number of patients with Covid-19 admitted to hospital fell less rapidly in the past week than in the two weeks before. In the past week, 981 corona patients were hospitalized, a decrease of 14 percent compared to a week earlier. In the weeks of 21 and 28 December, RIVM reported a fall of 33 and 26 percent. In the past week, 164 new corona patients were admitted to the ICUs, a decrease of 16 percent compared to the week before. In the last weeks of December, the decline fluctuated between 25 and 27 percent.

Most people who are currently in hospital with corona were infected during the period when the delta variant was most common in the Netherlands. The hospital admissions of patients with the omikron variant will increase in the coming weeks, RIVM expects.

Increase in all regions

Last week there were 113,554 positive test results, which is 35 percent more than the week before. For every 100,000 inhabitants, 639 people received a positive test result. Most positive tests were reported in the 18 to 29 age groups.

The number of positive test results is increasing in all regions, according to the new weekly figures. The highest number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants was reported in Amsterdam-Amstelland (987), followed by Kennemerland (858), Zaanstreek-Waterland (831) and Rotterdam-Rijnmond (722). The lowest number of positive test results was reported in North Limburg (425).

The number of people who had themselves tested at the Municipal Health Services (GGD) remained about the same at more than 354,000 (plus 2 percent). A positive self-test is more often confirmed by the GGD. Of the total number of tests taken, that share rose from 13.5 to 16.2 percent last week. Of the positive self-testers, 88.5 percent received confirmation from the GGD that they had corona among their members. Of all people tested at the GGD, the percentage of those who tested positive rose from 23.4 percent to 30.8 percent in the past week.

Of the people with a positive corona test, 6.5 percent are known to have been abroad in the two weeks before. Of all Dutch people who tested positive for corona after a trip abroad, no less than 20 percent went to winter sports mecca Austria. France is in second place with 13 percent. And third place with 11 percent goes to Belgium – where many Dutch people go to shop because the shops are open there. Germany scores almost as high (10.6 percent). Today, this newspaper already revealed that the number of infections after a visit to the winter sports country Austria increased sixfold in one week.

