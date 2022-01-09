Home page world

From: Felix Durach

A new study from Austria provides further information on the effect of vaccinations against the Omikron variant of the coronavirus. (Symbol picture) © Matias Delacroix / dpa

Austrian researchers compared the effectiveness of various vaccines against the Omikron variant. One group in particular shows good results.

Innsbruck – The vaccination campaign against the corona virus in Germany has now reached the third phase. After 71.6 percent of the German population received two vaccinations in the past and the first few days of the new year, the Standing Vaccination Commission has been recommending a booster vaccination for a large part of the population for a long time. The booster vaccination could also be of great importance with a view to the further spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Omikron: what is the risk for vaccinated people? New study from Austria provides further information

According to initial findings, a double vaccination only protects against the highly contagious virus variant to a limited extent. The Robert Koch Institute therefore recently classified the risk from Omikron for double vaccinated people as “high”. For citizens who have received a booster vaccination, the risk is currently considered to be “moderate”.

Now brings more knowledge about the effect of vaccines against the Omikron variant a study from the Medical University of Innsbruckwhich was released on December 11th. As part of the study, the researchers led by Annika Rössler from the Institute of Virology compared the antibody titers of people who were vaccinated with vaccines from Moderna, Biontech or AstraZeneca or who had previously survived a corona infection. The study results have so far only been published as a preprint and have yet to go through the scientific review process.

Corona variant: Antibodies neutralize Omikron much worse than other mutations

The study from Austria basically confirms what has already been shown in various studies. The antibodies that are obtained by vaccination have a significantly lower effect against Omikron than against previous virus variants. The researchers were only able to determine an at least partial neutralization of the virus in the groups that were completely vaccinated with Biontech or that received a cross-vaccination from AstraZeneca and Biontech. The group that received the AstraZeneca vaccine twice performed worst in the study. In this case, there was virtually no protection against an infection any more.

The study also provides bad news for people who have already recovered who had hoped for protection from Omikron through a previous infection. The data collected show that the antibodies from people who were infected with another variant were largely unable to neutralize Omicron. Omikron is therefore a special feature compared to the previous mutations.

Corona: Effect against Omikron – positive results for “super immune”

But what now protects against infection with Omikron? In addition to a booster vaccination, the effect of which will have to be investigated more closely in future studies, according to the researchers’ data there is another possibility to build up a strong immunity to Omikron. This affects the group of the “super-immune” who either received a vaccination after surviving an infection or who became infected despite a vaccination. In the course of the study, antibodies were detected in this group that neutralize Omikron. However, to a lesser extent than with the previous variants. However, based on these findings, vaccinated people should not consciously expose themselves to the risk of infection in order to obtain better immunity.

On the basis of the data collected, the researchers recommend in their preprint the rapid development of vaccines that are specially tailored to Omikron. According to the researchers, this process should take place regardless of whether future data can demonstrate increased vaccination protection of boosted patients against Omikron. (fd)