Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to “make entry safer” and announced tightening of the rules. © picture alliance / dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

The health ministers are in favor of stricter entry rules because of the Omikron variant. This is reported by the dpa and relates to a resolution available to it.

Berlin – The Omikron variant of the coronavirus * is on the advance in Europe. Germany is currently even less affected than other EU countries. So that it stays that way for as long as possible, the health ministers of the federal states are calling for strict rules on entering Germany shortly before the Christmas holidays.

On Saturday afternoon (December 18), the health ministers of the federal states met for a special live broadcast. The exact agenda was initially unclear, but it would be about the general corona development * and the supply of vaccines, said a spokeswoman for the Bavarian Ministry of Health, which chairs the conference of health ministers.

Omicron variant of the coronavirus: Health ministers call for stricter entry rules for Germany

Shortly after the meeting of the health ministers, it was clear: To protect against the rapid spread of the Omikron variant *, the heads of department of the federal states are calling for stricter rules for entering Germany. It is about measures when entering from virus variant areas, as stated in a resolution of Saturday’s health ministers available to the German press agency.

Ultimately, the federal government is responsible. “Making entry safer helps so that the Omikron variant does not spread so quickly,” said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach * (SPD) of the German Press Agency. “We cannot prevent the spread, we can only delay it. The longer it takes for Omikron to have Germany under control, the better. “

Special meeting of health ministers: These entry rules demand Lauterbach and Co.

Specifically, travelers from the age of six who have stayed in an area classified as a virus variant area at any time in the last ten days before entering the country should submit negative PCR test evidence before departure – a rapid antigen test should no longer be permitted . The PCR test on which the negative test evidence is based must not be more than 48 hours ago if the flight was abroad. So far, no European countries are considered virus variant areas; according to the list of the Robert Koch Institute, these are currently countries such as South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

This regulation should also apply to people who only change trains in an airport in the Federal Republic of Germany. Competent authorities should “enforce” compliance with these regulations through appropriate controls. The decision also states that the Federal Ministry of Health will be encouraged to continue to campaign for the classification of Great Britain as a virus variant area in the short term.

Other countries have already reacted to the Omikron variant and adjusted their entry modalities – for example Austria, which many skiers should notice *. (dpa / jo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA