Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach brings stricter contact restrictions into the discussion. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to discuss stricter contact restrictions at the federal-state consultations on Friday. He is sticking to his push for shortened quarantine times.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to enforce stricter contact restrictions in addition to shortened quarantine times at the federal-state consultations on the corona pandemic on Friday.

“Unfortunately, tightening will be necessary in order to counter the heavy wave that is coming our way,” Lauterbach told the editorial network Germany. “I will make suggestions.”

He did not give details, but emphasized that there was no reason to give the all-clear, especially for unvaccinated people. “You cannot promise them that the contact restrictions will be lifted for them in the short or medium term,” said Lauterbach. “My appeal to the unvaccinated is that they get vaccinated at least once quickly so that they have at least an important protective effect for the very serious course of the disease.”

Shorter generation time at Omikron

The SPD politician defended his attempt to shorten the quarantine with a view to the Omikron variant of the virus. “Studies show that the generation time – including the phase in which the virus spreads in the body and the phase in which a person is contagious – is much shorter with Omikron,” he explained. “So we can shorten the quarantine time to a certain extent without taking any risks.”

The considerations are also aimed at keeping important supply areas running even if the number of infections should increase by leaps and bounds. Lauterbach named in particular hospitals, care for the elderly as well as the police, fire brigade and the water and electricity supply. New quarantine and isolation rules are required for these areas. School and travel also need to be considered, he said.

From Lauterbach’s point of view, the booster vaccination is the best protection against the Omikron variant. “According to the modeling of the Robert Koch Institute, the goal should be that more than 80 percent of those who have been vaccinated twice are also boosted, that is to say 56 percent of the population,” he said. “Then it is difficult for Omikron.” Dpa