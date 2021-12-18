D.he variant of the Omikron is currently spreading at breakneck speed in Great Britain. At the same time, there are still a high number of infections with the delta variant. A new high of 93,045 new corona infections was reported on Friday alone. 111 deaths were also recorded. There has also been an increase in hospital admissions, although not to the same extent as in infections

According to government information, more than half of the corona infections in Scotland can now be traced back to the Omikron variant. “The tsunami that I warned about a week ago is now starting to roll over us,” said Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon at a press conference in Edinburgh on Friday.

At the beginning of the week, Sturgeon had already called on people in their part of the country to limit their contacts to three households. Shops and restaurants have also been urged to reintroduce measures to contain the virus.

Abrupt omicron growth also in Ireland

In light of the surge in infections with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Great Britain’s neighbor Ireland has imposed a curfew on bars and restaurants. According to Irish authorities, 35 percent of the newly detected cases are due to the Omicron variant. On Thursday the share was still 27 percent.

From Sunday, the restaurants have to close every day from 8 p.m., as Prime Minister Michael Martin announced on Friday. He admitted that the announcement was certainly “disappointing for many”. It is imperative, however, that “across Europe the contacts between people are reduced very strongly and immediately”.

“We are all exhausted”

The restrictions should therefore remain in force until January 30th. Martin also announced that the number of participants for indoor and outdoor events must be reduced by half. A maximum of 100 guests are allowed at weddings.

“None of this is easy. We are all exhausted from Corona and the restrictions, ”emphasized the head of government. The Omicron variant, however, is “spreading so aggressively in all age groups that we will likely experience an infection rate far beyond anything we have seen so far,” he warned.