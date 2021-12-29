Home page politics

divide

In mid-December, the US state of California reintroduced a mask requirement in many places due to the significantly increased number of infections. © Ringo HW Chiu / AP / dpa

More than 440,000 new cases in one day – this is the highest reported daily value since the beginning of the pandemic. The Omikron variant now dominates the infection process in the USA.

Washington – In the USA, the number of new corona infections continues to rise rapidly. For Monday, the CDC health authority announced more than 440,000 new cases in one day – the highest reported daily value since the pandemic began.

However, it can be assumed that this figure is probably incorrect due to the holidays, as late registrations are likely to have come after Christmas. The data also vary significantly – the “New York Times” reported even more than 500,000 new infections in the USA for the day.

States such as New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Maryland as well as the capital Washington had daily record values ​​for new corona infections in the past few days – the curve is steep, sometimes almost vertically upwards. The Omikron variant now dominates the infection process in the USA. Even though the CDC recently revised its estimates of the spread of the new variant downwards, the proportion of the variant in new infections has increased significantly since the beginning of December.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden continues to be criticized for a lack of capacity for nationwide corona tests. He had recently admitted mistakes and said the current situation was not right – the government should have dealt with the procurement of tests sooner. But now she has made “some progress,” he said on Tuesday when asked in Delaware, where he is spending time with his family.

more on the subject UN Security Council wants to discuss the crisis in Ethiopia US court suspends Biden’s vaccination plans Large crowds at the vaccination center on the exhibition grounds

In many places in the USA there is a lack of self-tests for personal use – they are sold out in numerous pharmacies. If you want to use a free test offer from the authorities, you often have to queue for a long time. Private providers offer tests for expensive money – and even there there are sometimes no more short-term appointments.

Biden had promised that a billion free corona tests would be available from January. People in the country should be able to request this online, for example. But there was trouble because there were hardly any tests to be had over the holidays. Many people wanted to be on the safe side before visiting relatives. dpa