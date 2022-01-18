In France and the United Kingdom, the number of corona infections is currently falling, but Denmark and the Netherlands are still on the rise. But what do those numbers actually mean? Do we already know more about how dangerous the Omikron variant really is? Three questions about the situation.

1 How sickening is Omikron?

European eyes have been on the UK and Denmark for some time now, two countries where Omikron quickly gained a foothold. In December, both countries saw a roughly threefold increase in the number of daily infections and a doubling in the number of hospital admissions. But the number of IC admissions did not increase; in Denmark it even fell slightly. In the UK the risk of hospitalization with Omikron is about a third, compared to Delta.

The Netherlands is about three weeks behind in terms of infection numbers. Here, meanwhile, hospital and ICU admissions continued to decline, although both numbers started rising again last weekend. It is too early to say whether this increase will continue.

Since Omikron has become dominant, the proportion of inpatients diagnosed with Covid has increased more than 30 percent higher than during the Delta period. However, the seriousness of the disease also appears to be less than that. The oxygen consumption and the proportion of IC admissions are on average half lower for all children, and the length of stay is even more than three times lower.

Several lab studies have now jointly provided an explanation for the milder disease. Omikron appears to cause a less severe infection in the lung cells, and to be more limited to the upper respiratory tract. But because Omikron is still relatively new – the variant has not yet been in sight for two months – it is not yet possible to say what the risk of long-term complaints, or lung covid, is. It is estimated that about one-tenth up to half of all covid patients one or more complaints after six months. Recent research showed long-lasting effects even after mild infection on the immune system and the brain.

2 How contagious is Omikron?

According to Danish researchers Omikron is about two to four times more contagious than Delta (which itself is about 40 percent more contagious than Alpha, which is twice as contagious as the original virus from Wuhan). This contagiousness was immediately apparent in the speed with which the variant spread in South Africa. In Europe, Omikron’s share of positive tests doubled approximately every two days. Within a month, Omikron was the dominant corona variant in many countries, including the Netherlands.

‘Contagiousness’ is due to a number of factors: how quickly does the virus multiply in the upper respiratory tract? How easily does it get out there? How well does it penetrate a new person’s lungs? Omikron seems to score higher than its predecessors on all these points. Some of those traits are related to mutations in the genetic code. Omikron has an unprecedented number of these: about 50 pieces, 30 of which are in the code of the spike protein, the protrusion that the virus needs to penetrate cells.

Omikron also seems to move through the air even better than its predecessors. magazine The Lancet described at the end of December how the virus moves in a quarantine hotel through air vortices through the corridors and between the rooms, thus causing new infections.

All in all, Omikron now rivals measles as the ‘most contagious infectious disease’. Although a person with measles infects on average many more people in one infection cycle (about 12 to 18, versus an estimated three to five for Omikron – the so-called R number), Omikron does that within three days, with all those people being contagious again after three days, etcetera. In measles, this so-called incubation period is ten to twelve days. This means that Omikron can infect considerably more people within the same time.

This makes this variant potentially more dangerous than other corona variants: with rapidly rising infection rates, even a less sickening variant can quickly flood the healthcare system, or disrupt society due to absenteeism.

3 How well do the vaccines against infection by Omikron work?

The most relevant and recent data on this comes from the UK. There, researchers put data on more than a million infected people in times of Delta and Omikron.

In Delta times, the protection offered by a double vaccine dose against infection fell to about 40 to 60 percent in four months; protection against an Omikron infection fell to almost zero during that time. But a booster brought the protection against contamination with Delta back above 90 percent, and with Omikron to about 70 percent.

For protection against hospitalization, the Delta and Omikron periods have not yet been broken down, because Omikron is still too new for that. However, it is already clear that a double vaccine dose after four months only protects 44 percent against hospitalization, but one month after the booster again for 92 percent – a protection that decreases to 83 percent in ten weeks.