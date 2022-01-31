fromKerstin Kesselgruber shut down

Amid the confusion surrounding the Omicron variant, a new study by Biontech/Pfizer on booster vaccinations against corona offers a small ray of hope.

Mainz/New York – The omicron variant sets new records for new corona infections and incidences in Germany every day. The Robert Koch Institute gave the Seven-day incidence on Tuesday (01/25/2022) with 894.3* on. 126,955 new corona infections were reported. In the past few weeks, study results that said even one caused concern Booster vaccination could no longer protect against omicron infection after a few weeks*. However, other research found that the Booster nevertheless reliably helps against serious illnesses and hospital stays*.

Now one should new study by Biontech/Pfizer in collaboration with the University of Texas show that a booster with the vaccine from Biontech that is most commonly used in Germany is still sufficient against the Omicron variant* protects. A team of scientists examined the antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people. The study has so far only been published as a preprint and still has to go through various verification steps before its results can be considered valid. But she already gives the first potentially significant clue.

Omikron: Booster vaccination protects for at least four months

So could a fourth vaccination against corona* not be necessary again immediately after the first booster, reports the Washington Post, among others. Professor Pei-Yong Shi, one of the University of Texas researchers involved, said the study shows that “at least four months after the third dose, there is significant neutralizing activity against omicrons.”

According to the study results, the antibody level against omicron in the blood drops. However, according to Shi, it remained high enough four months later to protect against the variant. “The data support a three-dose vaccination strategy and provide a first insight into the duration of neutralization against omicron,” the study states.

Corona vaccination against Omikron: It is unclear what happens to antibodies after four months

As the Washington Post quotes Shane Crotty, a vaccine expert at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology in California, the question remains whether the antibody level will continue to fall after these four months after the corona booster vaccination or will eventually reach a certain level stabilize.

Meanwhile Biontech/Pfizer published a communication about another study, which was published in the journal Science. This study on 51 vaccinated people shows that two vaccine doses against an infection with the omicron variant are not sufficient, but three are. Nevertheless, two vaccinations should protect against severe courses.

A new study by Biontech/Pfizer is intended to show that a booster vaccination with the pharmaceutical giant’s vaccine still provides adequate protection against the omicron variant of the coronavirus four months later. © Martin Wagner/Imago

Biontech/Pfizer* also announced on Tuesday (01/25/2022) the start of a first clinical study for a special corona vaccine against the omicron variant. According to Pfizer boss Albert Bourla, the pharmaceutical giant could apply for approval for the vaccine as early as March. (kke) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

