Mexico.- Although it was at the end of January when the first case of the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron in a patient of Mexico City, researchers of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) indicate that this strain has in circulation from the January 10 at Quintana Roo.

According to what was mentioned by Institute of Biotechnology of the UNAM, The first case of BA.2 occurred in Quintana Roo, but it was not until February 5 that the result was uploaded to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database.

This case occurred in a 44-year-old woman from Quintana Roo, who presented symptoms related to the disease on January 10 of this year. And his PCR test was carried out by the Yucatan Medical Research Unit, as revealed.

After that, the sample was sent to the UNAM for confirmation, giving a positive result to Ómicron’s BA.2, however, the result was not released until February 5.

Due to the above, the Institute of Biotechnology indicates that by the date the woman began to present the symptoms and despite the fact that the confirmation of this variant occurred 26 days later. This could be the first case of BA.2 that occurred in Mexico.

It should be remembered that the first case of the Ómicron subvariant was reported on January 31 by the National Institute of Genomic Medicine, which detailed that this first case of BA.2 occurred in a 48-year-old woman from Mexico City who The test was carried out on January 17. But it was not until two weeks later that the data was published in the GISAID system.