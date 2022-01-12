Last week, the UN agency warned that Omicron would not be the last SARS-CoV-2 variant that would cause concern, as there are “still many opportunities for the virus to spread and generate new variants”, in addition to that “ variants are competing and evolving”.

The experts reiterate the call for greater access for populations to vaccines against covid-19, especially those in the poorest countries, especially in Africa, where they remain mostly unprotected, not only to reduce the serious disease, but also to stop the possibility of appearance of new strains.

+ Cloth mask does not protect against Ômicron: See better models

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom has insisted that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic depends on equal access to vaccines, not the administration of booster doses.

The WHO has created an advisory group made up of 18 experts that assess the public health implications of variants of concern for SARS-CoV-2 on the performance of Covid-19 vaccines and provide recommendations on vaccine composition.

In the report released today, experts say, citing preliminary data, that the effectiveness of vaccines “will be reduced against symptomatic disease caused by the Ômicron variant”, but “it is more likely that protection against severe disease will be preserved”.

“However, more data is needed on the effectiveness of vaccines, particularly against hospitalization, serious illness and death,” they note.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

