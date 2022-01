“Sars-CoV-2″ Omicron variant wave is expected to peak in Europe and Central Asia by the end of January 2022, with over 8 million cases reported every day, double the number we observe. Now”. This is what Hans Kluge, director of the WHO (World Health Organization) Europe regional office promises, who entrusts his end-of-year reflection to Twitter and traces the scenario that awaits the European region with the rise of Omicron.