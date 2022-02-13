The omicron variant, responsible for most cases of covid-19 in Brazil at the beginning of the year, is taking many Brazilians to pharmacies in search of tests.

Sore throat and headache, fatigue, muscle aches, fever and dry cough are the main symptoms of Omicron. Unlike previous variants, loss of smell and taste and shortness of breath are not the most common symptoms.

+Brazil records 892 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Experts believe that this happens for two reasons: the virus, despite being more transmissible, attacks the upper respiratory tract more, such as the throat and nose. The second reason is that the variant found a larger part of the vaccinated population.

The information is similar to that collected by the project Zoe COVID Symptom Study, from Kings College London. The study collects symptom information through a cell phone application, and the main symptoms reported by people are: runny nose, headache, mild or severe fatigue, nasal congestion / runny nose, sore throat.

