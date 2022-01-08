D.he number of PCR tests carried out for the coronavirus fell continuously in the last few weeks of 2021. The Robert Koch Institute was able to report a good 1.7 million tests nationwide during St. Nicholas week; in the last calendar week of the year the number fell to around 950,000. The total capacity of the laboratories is therefore 2.4 million tests per week.

The medical practices that were often closed over the holidays are likely to have been the reason why the numbers fell. However, given the impending wave of Omicron infections, it is not to be expected that this will remain the case. If thousands of close contacts without booster protection want to test their way out of quarantine early on, the burden on the laboratories will increase.

The Federal Ministry of Health, headed by Karl Lauterbach (SPD), does not expect that the test capacities can be increased quickly – because this requires trained staff, which is currently lacking. Nevertheless, according to a spokesman, the ministry is currently examining “options”. One way could be to forego PCR tests in the laboratory entirely for certain people. “In the case of very high case numbers, it may be necessary to switch to making a diagnosis purely on the basis of symptoms or antigen rapid tests, ie to forego PCR diagnostics in certain groups of people,” said the ministry.

“Use resources efficiently”

Laboratory associations are also thinking in this direction. “We should use resources efficiently,” says Michael Müller, Chairman of the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine. If a member of a family has been shown to be infected with Omikron, it may not soon be necessary to test every other family member who also shows signs of infection. And if the new variant Omikron predominates everywhere, it is no longer necessary to do additional tests in order to sequence the virus, i.e. to examine its exact type.

Andreas Bobrowski, the chairman of the Association of Laboratory Doctors, suggests similar solutions. Tests of people working in the critical infrastructure could be preferred. Everyone else would have to be prepared to wait longer before the result of the PCR test is available. “Instead of 24 hours, it could be 48,” says Bobrowski. After all, there are currently no signs of delivery problems from the test manufacturers.

Test capacities not exhausted

A survey by the FAZ among the federal states showed that the test capacities are currently not exhausted in many places. The state of Thuringia, which is badly affected by the pandemic, reports, for example, an occupancy rate of only 50 percent. In Baden-Württemberg, too, capacities are not fully used, as a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Stuttgart said. However, Hamburg and Bavaria stated that capacities were already tense. “There is therefore no scope for extensive ‘free tests’ using PCR diagnostics beyond the absolutely necessary area,” said a spokesman for the Hamburg social authority.

The heads of government of the federal and state levels decided on Friday that close contact persons without booster vaccination protection can already free themselves from quarantine after seven days if they present a negative “recognized rapid test”, as Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) did on Friday afternoon said after the session ended. Unlike PCR tests, the rapid tests do not have to be evaluated in the laboratory, but only performed by an approved body.