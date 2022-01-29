Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The corona numbers broke the 200,000 mark for the first time this week, virologist Hendrik Streeck warns and looks ahead.

Berlin – The new corona infections broke the daily mark of 200,000 for the first time this week, and the incidence also reached new highs. While the pandemic has thus picked up an unprecedented pace, the virologist Hendrik Streeck expresses his doubts about a general obligation to vaccinate. However, the expert is confident before spring, but until then everyone will have to limit themselves again.

Corona numbers are increasing rapidly: Streeck also warns vaccinated people – expert commits to summer forecast

As the head of the Virological Institute at the Bonn University Hospital explained on Friday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”, he advises everyone to get vaccinated. But he is still “very, very skeptical” about a general obligation to vaccinate. So it is unclear which other corona variants would occur in the future, the Stiko had to make new recommendations again and again. “We cannot predict the duration of protection and the protective effect,” Streeck continues. “The vaccination is basically self-protection against a severe course and in my opinion that is part of health care.”

As the expert, who is also a member of the Corona Expert Council of the Federal Government, explains in the ZDF morning magazine, the number of corona cases is not expected to fall until spring. However, until the situation eases, caution is advised. Streeck appeals that everyone, including people who have already been vaccinated or even boosted, should be careful when the number of infections is currently so high. Contacts should also be increasingly limited. “It’s really about bridging this time again until we have a trend reversal.”

Virologist Hendrik Streeck calls for better data collection – is a relaxed summer ahead of us?

But that’s not all, the virologist called for better data collection during the pandemic. The key indicator is the hospitalization incidence. “And we have a very poor data situation there.” Progress in digitization and the introduction of electronic patient files are necessary so that it can be recognized immediately “if we have an overload in the health system,” said Streeck. “It has to be sharpened and this summer we have to do a lot of things, rework a lot of things so that we don’t steer into something like that again next autumn and winter.”

As far as the summer is concerned, the virologist lets the interview sound a clear relaxation, “it will be a good summer,” Streeck is sure.

