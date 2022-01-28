BERLIN (Reuters) – The wave of infections with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus is “well under control” in Germany and the country may consider lifting some restrictions after a spike in late February, the health minister said. German this Friday.

The Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases reported 190,148 positive tests for Covid-19 in 24 hours on Friday, 49,988 more than a week earlier, and 170 virus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 117,484.

“I often read and hear that politicians have lost their grip on the pandemic. However, this is not the case. We were prepared for the infection numbers we have at the moment – ​​in fact, these are even lower than expected,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told a press conference.

The number of new infections a day could rise to 400,000, but then it will decline again, he said, adding that protecting elderly people who have not yet been vaccinated is the country’s most important task at the moment.

“Germany has a comparatively high number of unvaccinated elderly people – four times more than England and three times more than Italy,” Lauterbach said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska)

