In Rostov-on-Don, an omicron strain of coronavirus was detected in a woman and a six-month-old child. This was announced by the head of the regional Rospotrebnadzor Yevgeny Kovalev, his words are reported by RIA News…

He noted that recently they did not travel abroad, and also did not contact those who returned from abroad.

“I would like to inform the headquarters about the detection by the Rostov Anti-Plague Institute during the sequencing of biomaterial from a six-month-old child and a woman from the city of Rostov-on-Don, a new coronavirus belonging to the omicron gene variant,” Kovalev said during a meeting of the regional headquarters for coronavirus.