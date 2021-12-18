Ômicron variant will be prevalent in the US within weeks, say CDC

The United States reports omicron infections both in people with the complete vaccination course against Covid-19 and in those who received the booster dose.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The Ômicron variant will become predominant in the United States in the coming weeks, said on Friday (17) the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky.

At a press conference, Walensky noted that so far omicron has been detected in 39 US states and 75 countries, and that the United States registers omicron infections both in people with the complete vaccination course against Covid-19 and in those who received the booster dose.

According to CDC data, Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in the United States have increased in the last week. The daily average over the past seven days was 119,500 cases and 7,800 hospital admissions, a 4% increase compared to the previous week. In terms of deaths, the daily average over the same period was 1,200, an increase of 8%.