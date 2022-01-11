Omicon variant, it is estimated “that over 50% of the population of the European Region will be infected” by the new variant “in the next 6-8 weeks”. He said it the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, during the press conference on epidemic updates.

The European region, Kluge continued, “he recorded over 7 million new Covid cases reported in the first week of 2022, more than doubled in a two-week period. “” As of January 10, 26 countries reported that more than 1% of their population fell ill every week, “he added.

On the hospitalization front, continues Kluge, “let’s take the example of Denmark, where Omicron cases have exploded in recent weeks: the hospitalization rate for Covid-19 in unvaccinated patients was 6 times higher than vaccinated in the week of Christmas. And data from the UK obstetric surveillance system show that 96% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 between May and October 2021 were not vaccinated, one in 3 needed respiratory support. ” the cases illustrated by Kluge at the press conference to “reaffirm that the vaccines currently approved continue to provide good protection against serious illness and death, even for Omicron”.

And then the warning about reduced quarantine and isolation: “Any decision to shorten the recommended quarantine or isolation periods must be made in conjunction with negative Covid-19 tests and only if deemed essential to preserve the continuity of essential services,” Kluge emphasizes. “Any decision to do so must be made with a careful assessment of the risks and benefits,” he remarks.