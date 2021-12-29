The Omicron variant in Italy is already over 70%. “Soon there will be a new survey on the variants, but the national situation sees Omicron on average already over 70%, even if there are also patchy situations. For example in Tuscany, in the new cases we find practically only Omicron which is certainly over 80%, “Mauro Pistello, director of the virology unit of the university hospital of Pisa, vice president of the Italian Society of Microbiology, one of the founders of the sequencing network of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss).

“It is clear that the figure reported by the ‘photograph’ taken on December 20 and presented on December 23, with Omicron at 28%, is now exceeded“Warns Pistello.