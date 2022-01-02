More contagious, with a faster incubation, but with less severe symptoms than the Delta. To outline the picture on the Omicron variant, responsible for the surge in infections in Italy and Europe, studies on the new coronavirus mutation with the analysis of data arriving from countries around the world. On the new mutation, the most recent elements are related to the duration of incubation and are contained in a study published in the United States by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

INCUBATION: HOW LONG DOES IT LAST

It may take only 3 days for people to show signs of infection, become contagious, and test positive, according to the median incubation period observed in a cluster of a family of 6. About 72 hours elapsed between the first possible exposure of Case 1 – an unvaccinated 48-year-old man returning from a conference in Nigeria – to the onset of symptoms.

Considering that the median incubation period of the parent coronavirus has been described as being equal to or greater than 5 days and is closer to 4 days for the Delta variant, Omicron times therefore appear to be accelerated compared to the other mutations. The investigation conducted by the authors of the scientific work in question highlighted, among other things, a patient who was reinfected even after complete vaccination, 4 patients who were reinfected and one at the first infection.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS

Observation of the cluster at the center of the study revealed a similar or milder clinical syndrome than that associated with previous variants. The data and observation of patients, practically all over the world, have made it possible to progressively deepen and enrich knowledge. The first indications came from South Africa and more massively from Great Britain. The most common symptoms reported and archived by the ZOE COVID app, which has turned into a valuable archive across the Channel, were runny nose, headache, fatigue with muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat. Cases of nausea and diarrhea are reported. Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular to the Delta variant, there are less frequent reports of loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves.

The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, therefore, very common in the winter months and very common among children. Recovery from common colds occurs within 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease control in the United States. Immunosuppressed people or people with asthma and respiratory diseases, however, risk developing more serious diseases, such as pneumonia.

EFFECTIVENESS OF VACCINES AND DOSE BOOSTER: THE ISS DATA

“The effectiveness in preventing the diagnosis and cases of severe disease – reads the extended ISS report on the progress of the coronavirus in Italy – rises to 86.6% and 97.0% respectively in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster” . Furthermore, “the vaccine efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high, since the vaccine efficacy in vaccinated with a complete course of less than 90 days and between 91 and 120 days is respectively 95.7% and 92 , 6%, while it drops to 88% in vaccinated people who have completed the vaccination cycle for over 120 days “, explains the ISS.