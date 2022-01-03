The samples taken from the waste water indicate “a strong increase in the circulation of the Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 in Italy in the three weeks between 5 and 25 December”. This is what emerges from the results of the extraordinary flash survey of the Higher Institute of Health on Omicron, which analyzed 282 wastewater samples collected in 98 sampling points of 16 Regions / Autonomous Provinces. In total, 80 samples (28.4%) were identified as positive for Omicron by means of a rapid molecular test developed by the ISS.

Over the 3 weeks, explains the ISS, in accordance with the epidemiological picture, a considerable trend of growth of positivity in the samples was observed: 5-11 December 1 positive sample out of 74 (one region), 12-18 December 15 positive samples out of 108 (7 regions), 19-25 December 64 positive samples out of 100 (14 regions). In particular, in the week of December 19-25, the presence of the variant underwent a significant increase on the national territory (Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto, PA Bolzano, PA Trento).

“Environmental surveillance of Sars-CoV-2 in waste water – comments Giuseppina La Rosa, of the Environment and Health Department – implemented in Italy from October 2021 following the Commission Recommendation (EU) 2021/472 of March 17, 2021 and the decree Law no. 73 of 25 May 2021, a fundamental tool, complementary to epidemiological surveillance, is emerging for understanding the evolution of the pandemic “.