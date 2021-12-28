Record of covid infections in the world, thanks to the Omicron variant. From the US to Great Britain to Italy, there is a boom in new cases of coronavirus in this new wave that is hitting the population during the Christmas 2021 and New Year holidays.

Very high numbers also for the pads, as in Italy, where 1,034,677 were processed in 24 hours, including molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 7.5%, according to data from the Ministry of Health. There were 78,313 new infections in our country and another 202 deaths were recorded, the highest figures of the fourth wave. The hypothesis of reducing the quarantine for vaccinated with third dose who came into contact with positives is in the spotlight. To address the issue, the CTS was convened for today at 11 while President Massimiliano Fedriga called the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces in an extraordinary session for 9.30. On the agenda of the Conference of Regions the proposal for the redefinition of isolation and quarantine and for the remodeling of contact tracing in high-incidence contexts.

USE – The United States has recorded the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, 512,533. The total number of people infected with the virus has risen to 52,794,834, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, and Covid’s total death toll has risen to 818,371.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant accounts for 58.6% of all Covid cases in the United States.

FRANCE – 179,807 new coronavirus infections were registered in France in 24 hours. The previous peak was 104,611 infections on Saturday. The average number of infections recorded daily in the last seven days is 87,214 cases. The pressure on the country’s hospitals continues to increase. Yesterday there were 2,110 new hospitalizations (against 1,634 the day before). The total number of Covid patients hospitalized is 17,405.

417 patients were admitted yesterday in the intensive care services in France, compared to 328 on Monday, for a total of 3,416 people assisted in the specialized departments in the treatment of the most serious cases. The French health authorities made it known, updating the number of cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19. As for vaccines, a total of 51,676,653 people completed the scheduled vaccinations, equal to 76.6% of the population. The unvaccinated, aged 12 and over, are 5.3 million. The recall campaign proceeds rapidly: the third inoculated doses were 23,059,934.

UNITED KINGDOM – The Omicron variant is rampant in the United Kingdom which marks a record of Covid infections, with 129,471 new cases reported in England and Wales. The total number of infections in England and Wales is higher than the previous record for the whole of the United Kingdom. In Scotland, 9,360 new infections have been registered, according to data released by local authorities.

Most of the new infections would relate to tests carried out before the Christmas break: currently in Scotland the waiting times for the results of a PCR are in fact even four days, this means that – underline the Scottish authorities themselves – the actual number of cases in circulation could be much higher than ascertained. The Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said he expected a further increase in cases in the coming days and urged fellow citizens not to “underestimate the impact of Omicron”. “I know it is difficult – he added – but it is extremely important that people comply with the requirements of the restrictions during the New Year period”.

The UK Health Security Agency recorded 17,269 new cases of Omicron variant contagion in 24 hours. A lower than actual figure, he pointed out, because sequencing is not done for all tests and Scotland does not distinguish cases based on variant. The number of deaths attributed to Omicron has risen to 49, hospitalizations of patients infected with the new variant are 668. Of the infections attributed to Omicron 16,133 have emerged in England, 1,136 in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN – The new positives are 99,671, while the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours are 114. The incidence calculated in the last 2 weeks rises to 1360.62 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The covid patients in hospital are 9,852, the intensive care units are occupied at 18.71%.

DENMARK – Denmark has become the country with the highest rate of Covid infection in the world. The country set a new record for daily infections on Monday and now has the highest incidence in the world. The new daily infections exceeded 15,000 cases for the first time, with health authorities registering 16,164 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours. The 16,164 positive results came from 130,686 Pcr tests, with a remarkably high positivity rate of 12.4%.

PORTUGAL – Portugal also recorded the new daily maximum of Sars-CoV-2 positives, with 17,172 infections and another 19 deaths, according to the latest report from the Directorate General for Health. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the country, which has about 10.3 million inhabitants, has registered over 1.3 million infections, with 18,909 deaths. The previous daily high dates back to January 28, 2021, when 16,432 positives were recorded.

NETHERLANDS – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is dominant in the Netherlands, announced the National Institute of Public Health and Environment (Rivm), according to which the rapid spread of this strain of the virus “will lead to further infections that will also increase the number of hospital admissions. “.

GERMANY – There are 21,080 new coronavirus infections confirmed in 24 hours in Germany, where another 372 deaths were recorded. This is what emerges from the data reported by the Robert Koch Institute. A week ago, 23,428 and 462 deaths were reported. The weekly incidence continues to decline: the figure for new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is at 215.6, while on Monday it was 222.7, a week ago at 306.4 and a month ago at 452.2. Since the start of the pandemic, Germany has reported 7,026,369 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 110,805 deaths. On the other hand, about 6,217,800 people recovered after contracting the infection.

ISRAEL – Israel reports nearly 3,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases within 24 hours. It’s the first time in nearly three months, Ynet points out. The bulletin of the Ministry of Health reports 2,952 infections confirmed on Monday out of over 126,000 tests carried out.

The site underlines that there is no increase in hospitalizations: there are 137 Covid patients in hospital, 85 of whom with severe symptoms. And, Ynet specifies, according to the ministry almost 86% of patients with severe symptoms have not undergone vaccination against Covid-19. There have been 8,242 deaths in Israel since the start of the pandemic.