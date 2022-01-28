“It seems clear to me that the Delta effect will end in days given the clear predominance” of the “Omicron” variant. I hope that this data can coincide with a decline in the curve even if Omicron’s high contagiousness leads to many infections but one less aggression “. So to Adnkronos Health Guido Rasi, consultant to the commissioner for the Covid emergency, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, and scientific director of Consulcesi, commenting on the rapid investigation conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health which found that “January 17 last the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated prevalence of 95.8%, with a regional variability between 83.3% and 100%, while the Delta was 4.2% of the sample examined “.