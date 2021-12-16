For the Omicron variant Queen Elizabeth has decided to cancel the traditional family Christmas meal which was scheduled for next Tuesday in Windsor Castle and in which about fifty people, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins, would take part. According to reports from the British press, it would have been difficult to justify a party with these numbers in light of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, struggling with the Omicron variant and with the record of 78 thousand cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

“The queen is sorry, but she feels it is the right thing to do“, declared a source of Buckingham Palace although until a few days ago the news arriving from London spoke of a sovereign determined to go ahead with the preparations for lunch. Last Christmas lunch was also canceled due to the pandemic. The Queen usually invites all her family members to Buckingham Palace, which is currently undergoing renovations, before leaving to spend the holidays in Sandringham.