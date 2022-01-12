Omicron variant? “Now there is hysteria”. This was stated by Giorgio Palù, president of Aifa, a guest tonight at ‘Porta a Porta. “It’s time to start talking about the difference between infection and disease. There are various degrees of illness, being positive – explains Palù – does not mean being sick. With this wave we must expect a continuous growth of the virus, then when the peak is reached there will be degrowth as it is starting in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as has already happened in South Africa. We have to look at the numbers from the point of view of the real health impact, how many go to resuscitation, how many are hospitalized. There is now Omicron hysteria. Let’s do it like in the United Kingdom where they have decided that swabs should also be done at home and then put them online on an electronic file.. This simplifies many of those queues we see in pharmacies. ”

” If we think of the positive cases, those who are cured, the immunizations that are reaching 90% of the population over 12 years I expect the curve to decrease”, continues Palù, who adds: ” I would be in favor of a weekly or more institutional and perhaps even more diluted communication ” of the data on the Covid emergency.