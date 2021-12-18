Lockdown in the Netherlands from today to stop the Omicron variant. Britain thinks of ‘plan C’ with a further squeeze. In Germany, individual Laender are calling for stricter measures for foreigners arriving in the country. The wave of covid infections continues to hit the Old Continent and forces governments to run for cover. The tightening materializes in particular in the Netherlands, with the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte: from today to January 14, almost all closed.

HOLLAND IN LOCKDOWN

“Holland closes again”, announces Rutte. “It is inevitable because of the fifth wave that is hitting us with the Omicron variant.” In the country, it will close everything except essential shops. Supermarkets and pharmacies remain open. For everything else, or almost, the shutters are lowered. Lockdown for non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public events. In the house, during the visits, only 2 people can be accommodated. Exception foreseen at Christmas and New Year, when there will be 4 guests. Schools will be closed at least until January 9th. At the beginning of 2022, decisions will be made on whether to reopen from 10 January.

GREAT BRITAIN, SCIENTISTS IN PRESSING

Over 90,000 new coronavirus infections in Great Britain, where a total of 23,168 official Omicron cases are registered. Alarm in London, where Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a state of “serious accident” following the rapid spread of the variant. Khan said he was “incredibly worried” about the absence of staff in many essential public services, including the health service, police and firefighters, due to the exponential increase in infections.

A nightmare scenario risks materializing in the country, according to the models developed by scientists. By the end of the month, we could reach 600 thousand infections a day, but the worst case scenario spikes to 2 million. Hospitalizations every 24 hours could fluctuate between 3,000 and 10,000. Deaths could be 600, but the worst case scenario is 6,000. The vaccination campaign runs with hundreds of thousands of third doses every day but it is not enough to raise the wall in a very short time.

Scientists who submit their assessments to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) believe the government needs to restore “very soon more rigid measures. The timing of these measures is crucial. Delaying until 2022 would greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and reduce the effectiveness in avoiding considerable pressure on the health system. “

GERMANY, THE REQUESTS OF THE LAENDERS

German lander health ministers are calling for stricter rules for travelers entering Germany. The measures, ministers say in an early resolution by the dpa agency, will have to be applied to travelers from countries affected by the Omicron variant.

“Making entrances safer helps prevent such rapid spread of the Omicron variant“Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told the dpa.” We cannot prevent its spread, only slow it down. The longer it takes Omicron to spread to Germany, the better it will be, “he added. Specifically, all travelers over 6 years of age who have been in the last 10 days in a country where the Omicron variant has been detected will be asked a negative molecular test The antigen test will no longer be sufficient.