Holland in lockdown from tomorrow, Sunday 19 December, until 14 January to contain the Omicron variant and the increase in coronavirus infections. “Holland closes again”, announces Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “It is inevitable because of the fifth wave that is hitting us with the Omicron variant.”

In the country, it will close everything except essential shops. Lockdown for non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public events. In the house, during the visits, only 2 people can be accommodated. Exception foreseen at Christmas and New Year, when there will be 4 guests. Schools will be closed at least until January 9th. At the beginning of 2022, decisions will be made on whether to reopen from 10 January.

At the end of November, the Dutch government has already ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and shops from 5 to 5 the following morning.