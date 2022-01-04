“Now we go back to talking about the vaccination obligation, I say yes but pushing on the vaccine is not enough. Some restrictive measures are also needed to stem the circulation of the virus. “This was told by virologist Francesco Menichetti, former head of the infectious diseases department of the Pisa hospital, to Adnkronos Health.

“I do not see – says the virologist – timely and incisive initiatives aimed at containing the spread of the Omicron variant. The third dose, which certainly strengthens the immune protection even against Omicron, is however a tool that has a latency. Alongside the vaccine. I would have wished and I would have expected some non-pharmacological restrictive measures especially against the population that is more exposed to infection and more likely to cause the spread of the infection, i.e. the unvaccinated“. On the other hand, the strategy” that I think the CTS and the Government are pursuing is that Omicron circulates freely in anticipation of not knowing exactly what objective “.

But, Menichetti warns, “viral circulation does not generate any health results: it does not generate herd immunity, it does not generate protective immunity but only puts the entire population at risk. Herd immunity – says the expert – it is an unattainable totem because respiratory viruses give modest and not lasting immunity and the fourth dose of Israel after 4 months from the third speaks volumes and teaches us that betting everything on the vaccine may not be enough. It is crucial to protect against serious and lethal Covid but may not be sufficient if it is not associated with measures to contain the virus which at this stage – he reiterates – should be targeted towards those who are not vaccinated “.

“Stop the unvaccinated for 15 days – insists the virologist – he can lend a hand as he gave it in Germany where, thanks to the lockdown of the unvaccinated, they managed to put the spread of the virus under control. We put the spread of the virus under control with the vaccination campaign and with some restrictions, otherwise we go back to playing this little game of Italy in color which turns into an indiscriminate lockdown. And indiscriminate restrictions are in my opinion neither justified nor effective “.

As for the school, “the return to attendance will be a challenge and a risk I hope calculated” says Menichetti.

“Consider that the vaccination campaign for the 5-11 age group – notes the doctor – was a failure at the moment” and that “the virus today circulates a lot in the first decades up to the age of 20. I am very cautious about school – he underlines – I think face-to-face teaching should be preserved but I think that to do so we will have many problems because the population is very poorly vaccinated, especially among younger children “.