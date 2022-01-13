The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) released a technical note today (12) in which it informs that a third of the federation units and 10 capitals are in the intermediate and critical alert zones, according to an analysis of the rates on January 10 in comparison to with the historical series and considering the occupation of Covid-19 ICU beds for adults in the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to Fiocruz’s Covid-19 Observatory, among the capitals, Fortaleza (88%), Recife (80%), Belo Horizonte (84%) and Goiânia (94%) are in the critical alert zone and Porto Velho (76%). %), Macapá (60%), Maceió (68%), Salvador (68%), Vitória (77%) and Brasília (74%) in the intermediate alert zone.

According to the analysis, so far, the level of beds is different from that seen in 2021, but the foundation warns of an increase in occupancy rates of ICU beds in the face of the wide and rapid proliferation of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. However, Fiocruz assesses that “mentions of a possible collapse in the health system, at this moment, are incomparable with what was experienced in 2021”.

According to researchers at the Covid-19 Observatory, the number of ICU admissions today is still predominantly much lower than that observed on August 2 of last year, for example, when beds began to be withdrawn, but it highlights that the great The volume of cases is already demanding attention from managers and the activation of contingency plans.

“Without minimizing concerns about the new moment of the pandemic, we consider it essential to ratify the idea that we have another scenario with vaccination and the very characteristics of the manifestations of covid-19 by Ômicron. We cannot fail to consider the fact that the occupancy of ICU beds today also reflects the use of complex services required by Delta variant cases and Influenza cases,” the researchers said.

The researchers also warn that it is also important to reorganize the network of health services due to the embezzlement of professionals on leave for contracting the infection, guarantee the efficient performance of primary health care in the care of patients using, for example, teleservice, and proceed with population vaccination.

