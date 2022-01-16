In countries like Italy, Omicron’s peak will be reached in “two to three weeks” and “then it will start to go down”. This is what the WHO regional director for Europe says, Hans Kluge, guest of Lucia Annunziata at ‘half an hour more’ on Raitre. The peak of the Omicron wave, he explains, “will end sooner than expected” and in countries such as the UK and Malta has already been reached.

“There is no escape from the variant“, reiterates Kluge, who cites forecasts according to which,” given the number of unvaccinated people “, it is estimated that” between January and May 40 countries out of 53 will sooner or later suffer a high stress “on health structures, due to ‘high number of hospitalizations and intensive care units occupied, and for the contagion of health workers “. This is a “pivotal moment,” says Kluge. “It is important that country by country the swab and quarantine protocol is evaluated or re-evaluated”. “This is a phase in which we must move to” the reduction of hospitalizations and deaths, but no more of the transmission. We must avoid health problems in schools and the economy “.

BOOSTER

“Nobody can escape Sars-Cov2” he reiterates. Kluge is said to be “more on the side of optimism”, but from what we see, immunity is obtained either through the vaccine, or with the natural contagion, due to Omicron’s very high transmission speed“.

For this, he insists, “it is very important that you decide on vaccination”, because there are evidence that vaccinated people “are 10 times less likely to develop serious illness or die”. Kluge then underlined the importance of carrying out the third dose of the vaccine, “which is not a luxury”, as noted by other WHO exponents, and of access to antiviral drugs.

HOPE

The “trajectory” followed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza for facing the wave of Omicron “is the right one”. Kluge then underlined “vaccination, booster doses, the use of masks” and “the great monitoring and access to antiviral drugs”. For Kluge, moreover, “it is very important that schools are the last to close and the first to reopen”. At this stage of the pandemic, he says, “we need both political leadership and civil responsibility”.