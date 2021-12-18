Ten suspected cases of Omicron variant in Florence. The microbiology laboratory of the Careggi hospital has identified 10 covid cases of suspected Omicron variant. These are 7 women and 3 men, residing in the territory of central Tuscany and aged between 11 and 60 years. This was announced by the ASL Toscana Centro.

The assessment is consequent to the systematic screening carried out by the laboratory on the processed molecular swabs, which revealed some mutations characteristic of the variant. However, sequencing will be performed for definitive confirmation. The subjects concerned, all in isolation, are generally well or have limited symptoms, specifies the Local Health Authority.

The tracing of the relative contacts is in progress which in these cases provides for an even more detailed reconstruction of the paths in order to rapidly issue quarantine measures.

“Take the third dose – recommends the general management of the ASL, addressing the appeal to citizens – Omicron is spreading but it is important that people access the administration of the third dose with confidence: we will all be safer. In addition to this, it remains essential to continue to protect themselves with the spacing and the mask. We must not be alarmed but still keep our guard up “.