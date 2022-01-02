The Omicron variant could lead to herd immunity in Israel. This was declared by the director general of the Ministry of Health: “The price would be that of numerous infections”, said Nachman Ash, speaking with the radio station 103FM.
“The numbers would have to be very high to achieve herd immunity – he concludes -. It is possible, but we do not want to achieve this through infections, but instead through a large number of vaccinated people “.
