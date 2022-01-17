Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Germany has reduced the period of validity of immunity for those recovered from covid from six to three months. This was announced today by a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, explaining that the decision is based on the scientific evaluation of the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency for contagious diseases.

Given the predominance of the Omicron variant of the covid, much more contagious, it is believed that there is a greater risk of becoming infected after three months have passed. Previously, immunity was valid for six months given the prevalence of the less contagious delta variant.