Infections due to the Omicron variant are increasing in the United Kingdom. The confirmed cases in England of the new variant, according to the data released today by the health authorities (Ukhsa), are 23,168, with an increase of 9,427 cases in the last 24 hours. In Scotland a total of 792 cases were recorded, an increase of 96, in Wales 181, an increase of 22 cases and in Northern Ireland 827, an increase of 514 cases.

The confirmed deaths in England due to the new variant are instead a total of 85, compared to 65 previously recorded.