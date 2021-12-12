Faced with the rapid increase in cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the United Kingdom increases the level of alert for Covid from 3 to 4 on a scale of 5. The government has announced, while tonight at 21 Italian time is a statement on TV by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected.

Read also

Taking into account the advice of the Health Security Agency, the government decided to raise the alert level, noting that “the first evidence shows that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant and that vaccine protection against infection symptoms caused by Omicron has been reduced. Hospitalizations are already underway and will likely increase rapidly. “

According to British media reports, Johnson will make a statement with an update on the Covid vaccine booster program. The BBC excludes its announcement of new measures.

Alert level 4 means that the transmission of the virus “is high or exponentially increasing”.