“We expect the” Omicron variant of covid “to cause a major increase in infections.” “The World Health Organization foresees it and the first data coming from some countries indicate it”. So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan.

“This virus created a wave every time a new variant arrived – highlights – and he did so even in a situation where there are significant vaccination rates. The vaccine will prevent us from even more deaths and from having to close everything, but the problem persists and measures must be taken “.

As for the decision not to provide for any obligation for outdoor masks on the part of the Government “it seems to me a somewhat Solomonic choice. Quite frankly I would have preferred that it had been prescribed that the mask must be available to people who leave the house, so that it can be worn when they come to create situations in which there is crowding “, he told Adnkronos Salute again.

Such a prescription, according to Galli, “would also be useful for sanctioning people who unjustifiably do not have it even in crowded situations. And in any case, it is perfectly fine for Municipalities and Regions to make autonomous and articulated decisions from situation to situation”.

“If on the one hand it is ridiculous to say ‘everyone mask’, even when they are walking alone in the mountains, on the other hand, when you arrive in a refuge with a crowd of people, you must be in a position to put it”, highlights Galli, convinced the usefulness of an obligation to carry the mask “to use when necessary. This is the appropriate indication”.