Omicron variant, in France in ten days the peak of the new wave of infections caused by the new Covid mutation should be reached. This was stated by Professor Alain Fischer, an official in charge of the French strategy for the vaccine against Covid-19, interviewed by the broadcaster Lci TV. “I think we are reaching the peak of this new wave,” Fischer told LCI TV. adding that the maximum number of infections could arrive “towards the beginning of the second half of January, therefore in about 10 days. ” In France, the average of new infections over seven days has risen above 200 thousand for the first time since the beginning of pandemic.